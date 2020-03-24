Saveene Private Yacht and Jet Co.: Saveene Private Jet and Yacht Launches Fractional Lease 50% to 75% Less Than Charter. Industry 1st Firm Reinvents Itself Amidst the Covid-19/Coronavirus

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / Saveene Corporation www.saveene.com / www.iownit.com (Saveene) is a fractional jet and yacht company in South Florida. Saveene fractional Yacht and Jet offers affordable access to personal and business private jet and yacht access. Saveene is proud to announce the industry 1st Fractional Lease program amidst the Covid-19. Boaters and jet setters are absolutely loving the low cost no nonsense concept.

Saveene CEO Andrea Zecevic said "We at Saveene want to take a moment in this time of uncertainty to let you know that our team and crew are doing everything in our power to "flatten the curve". Saveene will be following all protocols and recommendations issued by CDC to the best of our ability. Life is filled with highs and lows -happiness and struggles that will test our resilience and integrity. Life will also push us to overcome challenges and leave us with lessons that will make us even stronger on our way up.

With the economy taking a downturn due to the Coronavirus people are looking for ways to save money, practice social distancing, and at the same time be able to have fun".

In lieu of the uncertainty we face, Saveene has come up with a program that does just that:

1. Save Money

No need to purchase a yacht outright, lease a yacht and best of all have zero, absolutely No monthly payments. After five years you simply walk away. The cost of this is extremely affordable and we will offer this only during these fragile times with the Covid-19.

2. Practice Social Distancing

With social distancing it has become rather a monotonous task: some of us are watching TV, others playing board games, reading, let's face it, it's nice being at home, but eventually, we go stir crazy and want something else. With restaurants closed, movie theatres closed, schools closed, and most events canceled there really is not much to do. With this lack of human interaction and isolation, it can start to affect our mental health. We still want to feel like we are living life to the fullest. A yacht can create a home away from home and a place where you can still be isolated from people and spend time with your immediate family.

Saveenes' private jet fractional opportunity will provide you with the ability to conduct business quickly with the least amount of exposure to the Covid-19 and first-class travel experience all with a rate that is unbeatable and extremely affordable for a family or a team of entrepreneurs.

3. Have Fun

Cruising the intercoastal, taking pictures of great family moments, watching dolphins jump and greet us, watching manatees make silly faces at us, listening to our favorite music, and enjoying a barbecue on our yacht can bring a smile to anyone's face and remind us how beautiful life can really be.

In a nutshell, let's be smart with our money, practice social distancing and have fun doing it. Life is too short to be constantly worried and remember that we are confined only by the walls we build ourselves. It's the way we feel and think about ourselves that matters. The expectations and beliefs about what is possible to us greatly determines everything that happens to us. We must also remind ourselves that it all starts with our thoughts. When we change our thoughts, we transform the quality of our life.

Visit Saveene at www.iownit.com and select the "lease a yacht" option to see our limited time offer and take advantage of this fabulous opportunity Saveene is offering.

CONTACT:

Phone: +1 561 570 4301

Toll Free: 18556092248

Saveene Corporate Office

111 Moorings Dr. Lantana, Florida 33462

Email: saveene@saveene.com

Web: www.iownit.com

SOURCE: Saveene.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/582151/Saveene-Private-Jet-and-Yacht-Launches-Fractional-Lease-50-to-75-Less-Than-Charter-Industry-1st-Firm-Reinvents-Itself-Amidst-the-Covid-19Coronavirus