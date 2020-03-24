COVID-19 will have an uncertain but important impact on Greggs' profitability in FY20. The profit and cash flow impact of lost sales will be mitigated by internal initiatives and government support on operating costs (rates and employees). The strong balance sheet means that Greggs is well placed for tougher times. Our forecasts are now under review and we are planning to publish a note to update them shortly.

