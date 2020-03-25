CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. Comments On Unauthorized Disclosure

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (formerly KYC Technology Inc.) (the "Corporation" or "CanaFarma") advises that the British Columbia Securities Commission has brought to its attention a newsletter dated March 23, 2020 and corresponding e-mail disseminations dated March 19, 2020 in the German language emanating from Aktiencheck de AG. The foregoing items have not been authorized by the Corporation and should not be relied upon by investors.

David Lonsdale, CEO of CanaFarma commented: "We wish to thank the British Columbia Securities Commission for drawing these unauthorized disclosures to our attention. The goal of CanaFarma management is to build a long-term, successful public company and we expect all of our authorized public disclosures to align with these objectives and standards."

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma Hemp is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future Company disclosure standards. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

