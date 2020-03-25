Ted's Odor Removal Services Offers COVID-Fighting Disinfection and Decontamination

CARY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / The expert team at Ted's Odor Removal Services has announced that their disinfection and decontamination services are a powerful agent in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Ted's Odor Removal Services is one of the forefront commercial and residential odor removal services currently serving North Carolina and the surrounding areas. To date, their team has proudly worked with hundreds of area hospitals, nursing homes, rental units, homes and more, effectively showing that there's virtually nothing outside of their scope. Backed by a talented team of friendly and knowledgeable techs, Ted's Odor Removal Services has an impressive number of solutions for various needs.

Ted's Odor Removal Services has combined their signature disinfection and decontamination services to deliver a new way to combat coronavirus. As the virus continues to spread in the area, more and more people and businesses are seeking effective ways to cleanse living and commercial spaces. Ted's Odor Removal Services is proud to offer a viable solution.

A combination of Ozone treatment and Decon Five is a powerful way to combat coronavirus. Photo By calamus-enterprises.com

By combining their Ozone and Decon Five treatments, Ted's Odor Removal Services offers a deep cleaning odor removal that fights against the novel coronavirus and other types of viruses.

Ted's Odor Removal Services has been offering its Ozone treatment with a 99.6% success rate over 200+ applications. This treatment attacks and destroys viruses by penetrating the nucleic acid core and damaging viral RNA. Then, the ozone dissipates and leaves pure, breathable oxygen behind. Ozone is a strong and proven disinfectant that's used in areas including sterilization, deodorization, and disintoxication. To date, Ozone is one of the strongest and most effective disinfectants available to the public.

Decon Five is a powerful broad-spectrum decontamination formulation that is EPA registered and non-toxic upon application, making it safe for both people and pets. Decon Five is trusted by the military for use, demonstrating the true strength of this formulation. In addition, unlike other such products, Decon Five is non-flammable. It's a powerful solution for odor elimination, decontamination, infection control, mold and mildew, and even insect control.

Together, odorkillerpro.com Services' Ozone treatment and Decon Five work to boldly eliminate coronavirus infection. As viruses infiltrate a space, they rapidly multiply until something stops them, and in this case, Ted's Odor Removal Services stops the virus in its tracks with a combination of Ozone and Decon Five, both of which are environmentally safe.

More information can be found at http://www.odorkillerpro.com .

About Ted's Odor Removal Services

Ted's Odor Removal Services is a premier commercial and residential odor removal company serving North Carolina and the surrounding areas.

CONTACT:

Teet Maidla

Ted's Odor Removal Services

Phone: 919-818-6880

Website: http://www.odorkillerpro.com



SOURCE: Ted's Odor Removal Services

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/582404/Teds-Odor-Removal-Services-Offers-COVID-Fighting-Disinfection-and-Decontamination