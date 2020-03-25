

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - E.ON said that its management board, with the approval of the supervisory board, has adopted a dividend policy with an annual growth rate of up to 5 percent in the dividend per share up to and including the dividend for the 2022 financial year. The company also aims to increase its dividend per share annually thereafter.



Recently, E.ON postponed the Annual Shareholders Meeting scheduled for May 13, 2020, until mid-June, amid the spreading of coronavirus and the current rules prohibiting attendance at large meetings.



