Sherry Li and Thompson Education Center Attend the Inauguration of North America-China Dragon Business Association

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / The inauguration of North America-China Dragon Business Association was hosted by The New York Harvard Club and was attended by the Chairman and Vice-Chairman from Dragon Business of China, Thompson Education Center representatives, as well as numerous locals and firms. The event was surrounded with vibrant business chemistry and positive energy for the economic development of the global business leaders. After the event, the Dragon Business Association group was invited to the NYGOP Empire Club Reception event featuring Chairman Edward Cox.

Prior to the inauguration, the Dragon Business Association group visited Thompson Education Center"s project site, located in Upstate New York. The goal of the project is to build a bridge and create a platform between the two parties to share talent, resources, technology, business opportunities and other possibilities to help create a better and healthier international business atmosphere.

Thompson Education Center project is set to develop a new education community in Sullivan County, New York. To date, the professional teams have gone through several meetings with the planning board and zoning board of Town of Thompson. TEC Project has received three well permits, one road permit and is currently on its way of obtaining an additional five well permits. The construction road is completed. Each Professional Team is working diligently to keep the project on track and moving forward.

Thompson Education Center has been working closely with Sullivan County Partnership, Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Association and other local groups to bring more investors and visitors to Sullivan County to strengthen the economy.

Thompson Education Center - Dedicated to Education, Communications, and Business Opportunities: http://thompsoneducationcenterinitiatives.com/

Thompson Education Center and Sherry Li Appreciated by Catskill Regional Medical Center Foundation: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/thompson-education-center-sherry-li-004500936.html

Thompson Education Center and Sherry Li Invited to the Opening Ceremony of North America-China Dragon Business Association: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/thompson-education-center-sherry-li-034000392.html

