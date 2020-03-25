EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on March 25, 2020, before market opening

Regulated information - reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between March 16, 2020 and March 20, 2020.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 16/03/2020 4,000 12.3397 49,359 17/03/2020 6,000 11.4766 68,860 18/03/2020 5,000 11.4200 57,100 19/03/2020 5,000 11.6995 58,498 20/03/2020 5,000 12.6208 63,104 Weekly Total 25,000 11.8768 296,920

As of March 20, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 445,210 shares at an average price of EUR 19,9750, representing in total EUR 8,893,082.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 523,858 shares as of March 20, 2020 (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 14,496 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2019 OGM ) .

