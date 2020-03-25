Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LC6R ISIN: ZAE000085346 Ticker-Symbol: KUI 
Stuttgart
24.03.20
13:49 Uhr
13,200 Euro
+0,400
+3,12 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GLADSTONE LAND
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION10,200+0,99 %
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED13,200+3,12 %
NEUROTROPE INC0,802+5,80 %