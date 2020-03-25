The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 25.03.2020

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 25.03.2020



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 3L4 XFRA US3765491010 GLADSTONE LAND CO.DL-,001 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA 47W XFRA US64129T2078 NEUROTROPE INC. DL -,0001 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA KUI XFRA ZAE000085346 KUMBA IRON ORE LTD RC -01 EQ01 EQU EUR N

