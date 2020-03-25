Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: ENAG99 ISIN: DE000ENAG999 Ticker-Symbol: EOAN 
Xetra
24.03.20
17:35 Uhr
8,320 Euro
+0,420
+5,32 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
E.ON SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
E.ON SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,964
8,977
09:17
8,970
8,981
09:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
E.ON
E.ON SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
E.ON SE8,320+5,32 %