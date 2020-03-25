BNG Bank Nominates Jan van Rutte and Johan Conijn for Reappointment in Supervisory Board

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands, 25 March 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supervisory Board of BNG Bank has nominated Jan van Rutte and Johan Conijn to be reappointed as member of the Supervisory Board. This nomination is one of the items that will be presented to BNG Bank's General Meeting of Shareholders. During this meeting, participants will also discuss the 2019 Annual Report that was published today.

The period of appointment for both Jan van Rutte and Johan Conijn will end in 2020. Both gentlemen are eligible for reappointment and have expressed their willingness to stay on as members. The Supervisory Board is pleased that the bank will continue to benefit from their expertise and vast experience. The Supervisory Board consists of seven members, three of whom are women.

Jan van Rutte (b. 1950) was formerly Executive Board Chair of Fortis Bank Nederland and CFO in the Executive Board of ABN AMRO. He serves as Chair of the Supervisory Board of Volksbank and as a member of the Supervisory Board of ORMIT and PGGM. Johan Conijn (b. 1950) serves as Director and Senior Adviser at Finance Ideas and is emeritus professor of the Housing Market at the University of Amsterdam. He is also a member of the Investment Committee of Amvest Residential Core Fund.

Due to the coronavirus, it will be possible to take part in the General Meeting of Shareholders on 16 April 2020 remotely. Shareholders can log in, ask questions and vote from their own work location.

The Annual Report 2019 has been published on www.bngbank.com

BNG Bank is a committed partner for a more sustainable society. We enable the public sector to achieve socially relevant objectives. With a loan portfolio of more than EUR 80 billion, we are the fourth-largest bank in the Netherlands and a relevant financier for local authorities and institutions for housing, healthcare, education, energy and infrastructure.

