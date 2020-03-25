Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4081 ISIN: SE0012231074 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOSTOK NEW VENTURES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOSTOK NEW VENTURES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2020 | 08:05
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: Vostok New Ventures 2019 Annual Report

Vostok New Ventures Ltd (the "Company") announces the publishing of its 2019 Annual Report.

Stockholm, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The 2019 Annual Report is as of today available for download from the Company's website: www.vostoknewventures.com

For further information please contact:
Björn von Sivers, Head of Investor Relations, Tel +46 8 545 015 50

Vostok New Ventures Ltd is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts.

Attachment

  • vnv_ar19_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e7347f33-4bde-4858-842b-0c373ce31297)
VOSTOK NEW VENTURES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)