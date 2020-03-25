Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: Vostok New Ventures 2019 Annual Report

Vostok New Ventures Ltd (the "Company") announces the publishing of its 2019 Annual Report.
The 2019 Annual Report is as of today available for download from the Company's website: www.vostoknewventures.com
For further information please contact:
Björn von Sivers, Head of Investor Relations, Tel +46 8 545 015 50
Vostok New Ventures Ltd is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts.
Attachment
- vnv_ar19_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e7347f33-4bde-4858-842b-0c373ce31297)
