Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: Vostok New Ventures 2019 Annual Report

Vostok New Ventures Ltd (the "Company") announces the publishing of its 2019 Annual Report.

Stockholm, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The 2019 Annual Report is as of today available for download from the Company's website: www.vostoknewventures.com

Björn von Sivers, Head of Investor Relations, Tel +46 8 545 015 50

Vostok New Ventures Ltd is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts.

