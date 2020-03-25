American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses the Five Key Age Milestones Within a Self-Directed IRA

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / How should investors have a clue about whether their retirement strategy is working or not? According to a recent post at American IRA, one way to do this is by breaking down retirement into key age milestones. By setting goals according to these milestones-and understanding what they mean-American IRA's recent post believes that investors can get a much stronger handle on overall retirement investment progress.

American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC, published the post with the goal of highlighting the milestones that are particularly important from a Self-Directed IRA standpoint. For example, investors have to watch for the age at which contribution limits go up, as the IRS allows "catch-up" contributions for older investors.

Other key ages that the post listed are the age of beginning social security and the age at which retirees must begin taking RMDs-also known as Required Minimum Distributions. This means that after a certain point, investors will be expected to begin taking money out of the account, even if they continue to remain in the work force.

"This post highlights the ages at which retirement investors will really want to pay attention," said Jim Hitt. "For someone in their 20s or 30s, these ages might seem like a long way off. But the post also touched on what investors should have achieved by these ages. And that gives investors of all ages some specific benchmarks when it comes to measuring their retirement strategies."

As a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, American IRA does not hand out specific investment advice. But the firm does point out that a Self-Directed IRA can be a powerful way for investors to put non-traditional retirement assets (such as precious metals, tax liens, and real estate) into tax-protected accounts.

"There are more options out there, and if investors are struggling to hit these key milestones, it's important that they consider these options," said Jim Hitt.

For more information on American IRA and the five key milestones pointed out in the post, visit www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may contact the Self-Directed IRA administration firm by dialing 866-7500-IRA (472).

