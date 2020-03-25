

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's jobless rate remained stable in January, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate was 3.8 percent in January same as seen in the three months to October. Economists had expected a rate of 3.9 percent.



The unemployment rate for January indicates the average for December to February and that for October reflects the average for September to November.



The unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in December.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 107,000 in January from 108,000 in the three months to October.



