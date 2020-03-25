Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Directorate change 25-March-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 25 March 2020 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Directorate change Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that, with effect from 31 December 2020, Jonathan Bridel will step down from his role as Non-Executive Director of the Company. The Company further notes that in line with its succession plan, a third-party provider will be consulted with regard to the appointment of a new Non-Executive Director. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary - 01481 735878 Vania Santos Starwood Capital - 020 7016 3655 Duncan MacPherson Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited - 020 7710 7600 Mark Bloomfield Mark Young Nick Donovan Maarten Freeriks Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 54404 EQS News ID: 1006043 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=820ab51c5dd44debecb8781312a1325e&application_id=1006043&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2020 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)