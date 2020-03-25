

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group (UU.L, UUGRY.PK) said its current trading is in line with the group's expectations for the year ending 31 March 2020. The Group's underlying operating profit for 2019/20 is expected to be higher than 2018/19. Reported operating profit will be impacted by an accelerated depreciation charge of around 80 million pounds in relation to Bioresources assets. Group revenue is expected to be higher than last year, largely reflecting the allowed regulatory revenue changes.



United Utilities expects group net debt at 31 March 2020 to be broadly flat compared with the position as at 30 September 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNITED UTILITIES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de