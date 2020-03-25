25-Year-old Female Health Food Entrepreneur Offers 50% Nutribuddy Discount to NHS Staff to Thank Them During These Difficult Times

MANCHESTER, England, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday evening, health-food start-up, Nutribuddy.com , offered a 50% discount on their entire range of healthy vegan meal shakes to NHS workers.

Ella, the 25-year-old founder came up with the idea after she was shocked to learn that NHS staff were unable to find any suitable food on supermarket shelves at the end of long shifts and wanted to do something to help.

Of the matter Ella said, "The NHS staff are working tirelessly right now to battle CONVID-19 but are struggling to find food due to panic buying. The supermarket shelves are empty. This is no way to thank the NHS for putting themselves on the frontline to try and keep us safe."

Nutribuddy shakes can provide them with essential and convenient nutrition from under 40p per meal at the 50% discount.

The shakes have been developed alongside a leading UK nutritionist, Kelly Rose (BSc (hons), PGCE, RNutr) and contain natural ingredients such as oats and seeds.

The shakes can be mixed with milk (including vegan varieties) or even water to provide a meal on-the-go.

Ella said, "I wanted to find a way to help the amazing NHS staff and let them know that we do care about them. I sell health food products and thought that offering them half price would be a great way to provide the staff with healthy food and also let them know they are appreciated. At 50% off we don't profit from these sales but instead just cover the costs of our small business."

Since launching the sale on Sunday evening, Nutribuddy have been inundated with many NHS workers taking them up on the offer.

One pleased NHS worker who works at Manchester University said, "I'm so grateful that you're offering discounts to NHS staff! Can't wait to order my breakfast shake again. I love it and I've been taking it to work every morning!"

Another NHS worker who works in community support commented, "I think it's amazing that small businesses are supporting everyone at this very odd and uncertain time!"

Nutribuddy states that any NHS workers can obtain their 50% discount code by messaging either via email to support@nutribuddy.com or via Facebook or Instagram and including a form of verification to confirm they are NHS workers.

Nutribuddy, launched in 2016, specialise in manufacturing and selling healthy vegan shakes. The shakes contain only natural ingredients and steer clear of absolutely anything artificial.

Nutribuddy is based in Manchester, UK.

