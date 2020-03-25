Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2020 | 09:05
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd: Vostok Emerging Finance 2019 Annual Report

Stockholm, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd (the "Company") announces the publishing of its 2019 Annual Report.

The 2019 Annual Report is as of today available for download from the Company's website, www.vostokemergingfinance.com

For further information please contact:
Henrik Stenlund, CFO: +46 (0) 8-545 015 50

Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.

Vostok Emerging Finance's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

This is information that Vostok Emerging Finance is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act.

Attachment

  • vef_ar19_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/97e983e6-ea0f-49c6-8fcf-c99f52e5a8c3)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)