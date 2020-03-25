

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices declined at a faster pace in February, data from the statistical office INE revealed Wednesday.



Producer prices fell 2.2 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.9 percent decrease in January. This was the lowest decline since November 2019.



Meanwhile, excluding energy, producer price increased 0.6 percent after rising 0.7 percent in January. This was the third consecutive rise in prices.



On a monthly basis, producer prices declined 1.2 percent in February, reversing a 1.0 percent rise in the previous month.



