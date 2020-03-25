

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index rose in January with growth in construction and industrial production, data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The production index increased 1.2 percent year-on-year in January, after a 3.0 percent fall in December.



Industrial output rose 0.7 percent annually in January and construction increased 4.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, production index grew 4.2 percent in January, afetr a 0.2 percent fall in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, industrial and construction output gained 5.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



