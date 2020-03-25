Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 876800 ISIN: CH0012138530 Ticker-Symbol: CSX 
Lang & Schwarz
25.03.20
11:00 Uhr
7,789 Euro
+0,589
+8,18 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,746
7,832
11:00
10,435
10,625
08:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CREDIT SUISSE
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG7,789+8,18 %