

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer price declined to the lowest level in three-and-a-half years in February, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index declined 1.2 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.4 percent decrease in January.



The latest decline was the lowest since July 2016, when prices fell 1.9 percent.



Import prices rose 0.4 percent on a yearly basis and decreased 0.9 percent from a month ago.



Export prices declined 1.3 percent annually in February and fell 0.4 percent from the previous month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.6 percent in February.



