STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer price declined to the lowest level in three-and-a-half years in February, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.
The producer price index declined 1.2 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.4 percent decrease in January.
The latest decline was the lowest since July 2016, when prices fell 1.9 percent.
Import prices rose 0.4 percent on a yearly basis and decreased 0.9 percent from a month ago.
Export prices declined 1.3 percent annually in February and fell 0.4 percent from the previous month.
On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.6 percent in February.
