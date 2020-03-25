AvaTrade Introduces Best Options Mobile Trading Experience

AvaTrade clients can now trade on AvaOptions - an advanced new platform comprising FX and Options trading and more.

DUBLIN, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In turbulent times like these, AvaTrade, a leading award winning CFD broker, is not only maintaining business as usual, but also stepping up its game by introducing the most high tech, innovative and user-friendly mobile trading experience seen in the industry for a long time - specifically designed for FX and Options traders.

AvaOptions Mobile is an advanced new platform, comprising FX and Options trading, risk management, trading signals, custom charting, an economic calendar, and more. The platform is intuitive and educational, with an integrated Strategy Guide for more than a dozen options strategies that can be executed with a few clicks, and a patented GUI that shows the risk and reward of any trade in the context of the past and the future potential outcomes.

"Options trading has never been easier, and FX trading has never been clearer", says Mr. Dáire Ferguson, CEO of AvaTrade. "We believe our traders deserve the best and with this superior and premium mobile app - we will continue to provide them with many more innovative technologies and platforms".

Find out more about AvaOptions at www.avatrade.com or look for AvaOptions in the Google Play and Apple App Stores.

About AvaTrade

AvaTrade, a regulated, award-winning forex and CFD broker, was founded in 2006 and offers over 1000 financial instruments, on top of a full suite of leading trading platforms, including a cutting-edge mobile app, AvaTradeGO. Clients enjoy personal account managers, a comprehensive collection of educational material and multi-lingual client support. AvaTrade accommodates to traders of all levels and further ensures secured trading with advanced encryption and fully segregated accounts. AvaTrade is regulated across eight jurisdictions and was recently awarded the 2020's Most Regulated Broker Award by one of the world's leading business publications- The European.

