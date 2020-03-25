

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. Modwen Properties plc (SMP.L) said, in response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 crisis, the Board intends to adjourn the company's AGM. Proxy votes received for the AGM will be valid for the reconvened AGM unless revoked. The payment of the final dividend will be adjourned accordingly.



The Group said, building on the growing momentum across its three business units in 2019, St. Modwen had a positive start to 2020. The Group said its balance sheet remains strong and liquidity remains high.



