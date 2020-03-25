MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 25-March-2020 / 12:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | March 25, 2020 PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (March 25, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by Sorokin Vladimir Leonidovich, the member of the Management Board of PJSC "Magnit". On March 25, 2020 the Company was notified on the following change of share of Sorokin Vladimir Leonidovich in the charter capital. Date of change Share in the Share in the Share in the Share in the charter charter charter charter capital capital capital capital before change before before change before change change March 23, 0.018135% 0.018135% 0.019845% 0.019845% 2020 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Sorokin Vladimir Leonidovich 2 Reason for the notification ?) member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) Position/status b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer ?) Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" Name b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the Share financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of securities c) Price (RUB) volume Price(s) and volume(s) 2 866,00 20 2 866,50 18 2 866,50 120 2 865,50 102 2 866,50 63 2 867,50 19 2 867,00 50 2 867,00 20 2 866,00 86 2 865,00 50 2 867,50 50 2 865,00 20 2 867,50 56 2 867,00 56 2 865,50 21 2 867,50 42 2 867,50 14 2 864,50 17 2 868,00 14 2 868,00 60 2 868,00 47 2 869,00 1 2 868,50 21 2 870,00 381 2 868,50 56 2 870,00 3 2 869,50 63 2 868,00 56 2 870,00 13 2 870,00 40 2 869,50 40 2 868,00 5 2 869,50 50 2 868,00 63 2 868,50 5 d) Aggregated information Price(RUB.) Aggregated volume 2 867,91 1 742 - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction March 23, 2020 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange (MISX) For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,725 stores (14,622 convenience, 473 supermarkets and 5,630 drogerie stores) in 3,742 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 147 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 54463 EQS News ID: 1006357 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 25, 2020 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)