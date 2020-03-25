EQS-News / 25/03/2020 / 17:29 UTC+8 ? BOCOM International (3329.HK) net profit surges 21.8% to HK$501 million, with HK$0.09 DPS (Dividend Per Share) BOCOM International (3329.HK)'s net profit was HK$501 million for the year ended 31st December 2019, with year-on-year increase of 21.8%. Total revenue of the Group was HK$1.57 billion, with year-on-year increase of 5.8%. A final dividend of HK$ 0.09 per share will be distributed. BOCOM International is the sole offshore integrated financial services platform of Bank of Communications. Originated in 1998, It is one of the Chinese-funded securities firms with the longest operating history in Hong Kong. In May 2017, BOCOM International was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It is also the first listed securities firm that operates under a major Chinese commercial banking group. Furthermore, in May 2019, Fitch and Moody's assigned long-term issuer ratings of "A" and "A3" to BOCOM International, respectively. This is the best rating result that the HK-based Chinese Investment banks have recorded so far. Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=PVTYXPQYVW [1] Document title: BOCOM International (3329.HK) net profit surges 21.8% to HK$501 million, with HK$0.09 DPS (Dividend Per Share) 25/03/2020 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5f70ad44b2a8cad9da8b94b733816951&application_id=1006385&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

