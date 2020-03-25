Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $23bn Cell Therapy Technologies Market

Cell Therapy Technologies Market Forecast 2020-2030
LONDON, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumables, Equipment, System & Software, Cell Processing, Cell Processing Equipment, Single Use Equipment, Cell Preservation, Distribution, Handling, Process Monitoring & Quality Control, Human Cells, Animal Cells, Life Sciences & Research Companies, Research Institutes
Visiongain estimates that the global cell therapy technologies market will grow at a CAGR of 15% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2020, North America is estimated to hold 38% of the global cell therapy technologies market.
Report Scope
• Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market from 2020-2030
• Forecast of the Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market by Type of Product:
• Consumables
• Equipment: Cell Processing Equipment, Single Use Equipment, Other Equipment
• System & Software
• Forecast of the Global Cell Therapy Technologies by Process Type:
• Cell processing
• Cell preservation, distribution and handling
• Process monitoring and quality control
• Forecast of the Global Cell Therapy Technologies by Cell Type:
• Human cells: Stem cells, Differentiated cells
• Animal cells
• Forecast of the Global Cell Therapy Technologies by End User:
• Life Sciences and Research Companies
• Research Institutes
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2030 for these national markets:
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Singapore
• Malaysia
• Russia
• Brazil
• Argentina
• UAE
• South Africa
• Nigeria
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the respiratory inhalers market:
• GE Healthcare
• Lonza Group
• Merck KGaA
• Terumo Bct, Inc.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
• & Other Companies
• For the leading companies, we feature product portfolios, business segment breakdowns, recent developments & key expansion strategies etc.
• This report discusses factors that drive and restrain this market. As well as opportunities and challenges faced by this market.
• This report discusses the Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Cell Therapy Technologies Market.
• Key questions answered by this report:
• How is the Cell Therapy Technologies Market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining factors of the Cell Therapy Technologies Market?
• What are the market shares of each segment of the overall Cell Therapy Technologies Market in 2020?
• How will each Cell Therapy Technologies submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?
• How will the market shares for each Cell Therapy Technologies submarket develop from 2021 to 2030?
• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2021 to 2030?
• Will leading national Cell Therapy Technologies Markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2030?
Companies covered in the report include:
Affymetrix, Inc.
Akouos
AllCells
Applikon Biotechnology Inc.
ATLATL Centre
Autolus Limited
Beckman Coulter, Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Bioengineering AG
Biological Industries
BioWa, Inc
Brammer Bio
C.R. Bard, Inc.
CaridianBCT, Inc
Cell and Gene Therapy Asia Technology Centre
Centre for Process Innovation (CPI)
CMC Biologics (Asahi Glass Co.)
Cobra Biologics
Cocoon Platform
Cryoport
Danaher Corporation
DiNAQOR AG
EMD Performance Materials
EMD Serono
Eppendorf AG
European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL)
Finesse Solutions, Inc.
Flexsafe RM TX
FloDesign Sonics
FlowJo, LLC
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Gamida Cell
G-CON Manufacturing
GE healthcare
GenScript
Infors HT
Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.
LaVision BioTec
Lonza Group, GE Healthcare
Massachusetts Eye and Ear (MEE)
Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.
Merck KGaA
Merck Serono
Mesoblast
MilliporeSigma
Miltenyi Biotec
Nova Biomedical
Pall Corporation (Pall)
Patheon N.V.
Penn State University
PharmaCell B.V
Sartorius AG
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Scinogy
Selecta Biosciences, Inc
Siemens
Solaris Biotech
Stafa Cellular Therapy
StafaCT
Stemcell Technologies
Terumo Bct, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Terumo Corporation)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Tillotts Pharma AG
Transtem Lab
UniCAR Therapy
World Courier
