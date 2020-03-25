Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $23bn Cell Therapy Technologies Market

Cell Therapy Technologies Market Forecast 2020-2030

LONDON, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumables, Equipment, System & Software, Cell Processing, Cell Processing Equipment, Single Use Equipment, Cell Preservation, Distribution, Handling, Process Monitoring & Quality Control, Human Cells, Animal Cells, Life Sciences & Research Companies, Research Institutes

Visiongain estimates that the global cell therapy technologies market will grow at a CAGR of 15% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2020, North America is estimated to hold 38% of the global cell therapy technologies market.

Report Scope

• Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market from 2020-2030

• Forecast of the Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market by Type of Product:

• Consumables

• Equipment: Cell Processing Equipment, Single Use Equipment, Other Equipment

• System & Software

• Forecast of the Global Cell Therapy Technologies by Process Type:

• Cell processing

• Cell preservation, distribution and handling

• Process monitoring and quality control

• Forecast of the Global Cell Therapy Technologies by Cell Type:

• Human cells: Stem cells, Differentiated cells

• Animal cells

• Forecast of the Global Cell Therapy Technologies by End User:

• Life Sciences and Research Companies

• Research Institutes

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2030 for these national markets:

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Singapore

• Malaysia

• Russia

• Brazil

• Argentina

• UAE

• South Africa

• Nigeria

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the respiratory inhalers market:

• GE Healthcare

• Lonza Group

• Merck KGaA

• Terumo Bct, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• & Other Companies

• For the leading companies, we feature product portfolios, business segment breakdowns, recent developments & key expansion strategies etc.

• This report discusses factors that drive and restrain this market. As well as opportunities and challenges faced by this market.

• This report discusses the Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Cell Therapy Technologies Market.

• Key questions answered by this report:

• How is the Cell Therapy Technologies Market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining factors of the Cell Therapy Technologies Market?

• What are the market shares of each segment of the overall Cell Therapy Technologies Market in 2020?

• How will each Cell Therapy Technologies submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

• How will the market shares for each Cell Therapy Technologies submarket develop from 2021 to 2030?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2021 to 2030?

• Will leading national Cell Therapy Technologies Markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2030?

Companies covered in the report include:

Affymetrix, Inc.

Akouos

AllCells

Applikon Biotechnology Inc.

ATLATL Centre

Autolus Limited

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bioengineering AG

Biological Industries

BioWa, Inc

Brammer Bio

C.R. Bard, Inc.

CaridianBCT, Inc

Cell and Gene Therapy Asia Technology Centre

Centre for Process Innovation (CPI)

CMC Biologics (Asahi Glass Co.)

Cobra Biologics

Cocoon Platform

Cryoport

Danaher Corporation

DiNAQOR AG

EMD Performance Materials

EMD Serono

Eppendorf AG

European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL)

Finesse Solutions, Inc.

Flexsafe RM TX

FloDesign Sonics

FlowJo, LLC

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Gamida Cell

G-CON Manufacturing

GE healthcare

GenScript

Infors HT

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

LaVision BioTec

Lonza Group, GE Healthcare

Massachusetts Eye and Ear (MEE)

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Merck Serono

Mesoblast

MilliporeSigma

Miltenyi Biotec

Nova Biomedical

Pall Corporation (Pall)

Patheon N.V.

Penn State University

PharmaCell B.V

Sartorius AG

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Scinogy

Selecta Biosciences, Inc

Siemens

Solaris Biotech

Stafa Cellular Therapy

StafaCT

Stemcell Technologies

Terumo Bct, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Terumo Corporation)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Tillotts Pharma AG

Transtem Lab

UniCAR Therapy

World Courier

