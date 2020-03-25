RENEWI: Director Declaration

Director Declaration

As required by the FCA's Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Renewi plc ("the Company") announces that Neil Hartley, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed a Non-Executive Director of Enteq Upstream plc, the AIM listed oilfield services technology and equipment supplier, with effect from 24 March 2020.

About Renewi

Renewi is a leading waste to product company that gives new life to used materials every day. We have around 7,000 employees working at 174 operating sites across Europe. Our extensive operational network means we are always close to our customers.

For Renewi, waste is a state of mind, and an opportunity. Our many years of knowledge and experience, combined with a broad range of services, allow us to offer sustainable, practical recycling solutions. We use innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials such as paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy. In other words, we turn today's waste into tomorrow's raw materials.

The result of our work is less waste and contamination, a smarter use of scarce raw materials, and a reduction in carbon emissions. This means that we are contributing towards a cleaner, circular world in which we "waste no more".

Visit our website for more information: www.renewiplc.com.



