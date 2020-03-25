AQSE Growth Market (NEXX) Restoration of Trading 25-March-2020 / 09:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following security has been restored to trading on AQSE Growth Market with effect from 9:18am, 25/03/2020, due to market maker resuming market making activities. First Sentinel PLC Preference Shares Symbol: FSPS ISIN: GB00BKRQWQ03 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 54464 EQS News ID: 1006423 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2020 05:58 ET (09:58 GMT)