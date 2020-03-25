With Constant Efforts by the Governments to Reduce the Emission Levels Across the Globe, the Global Industrial Absorbents Market Shall Witness a Consistent Growth From 2019 to 2027, Noted TMR

- Growing environmental concerns across the globe has stimulated the demand for effective industrial absorbents. These demands shall propel the growth of global industrial absorbents market, says Transparency Market Research's report.

- The global industrial absorbents market shall reach to the value of ~US$ 5.4 Bn by the end of 2027.

ALBANY, New York, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Threat of chemical weapons is constantly lurking over various countries across the globe. A notable event of drones attack on the oil facility of Saudi Arabia, at Abqaiq has raised alarms amongst various governments about the impact chemical weapons. The effective counter measure for such affects is the implementation absorbents around oil and gas refineries. Owing to these demands, the global industrial absorbents market is expected to grow substantially in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, says a recent report by Transparency Market Research. As per the report, the global industrial absorbents market is projected to experience 4% CAGR during the tenure. Moreover, the market is also anticipated to reach to the value of ~US$ 5.4 Bn by the end of 2027.

Major Findings in the Global Industrial Absorbents Market Study

Oil and gas segment under end-user industry is projected to provide exceptional opportunities to the player of the global industrial absorbents market. Owing to these opportunities the segment shall emerge as the largest segment in the global industrial absorbents market.

segment under end-user industry is projected to provide exceptional opportunities to the player of the global industrial absorbents market. Owing to these opportunities the segment shall emerge as the largest segment in the global industrial absorbents market. In 2018, the synthetic absorbents under material type dominated the global industrial absorbents market. The segment is projected to continue its dominance in the coming years between 2019 and 2027. This dominance of the segment was attributed to the factors such as ease of production and cost-effectiveness. As per the report, the segment shall account for more than 76% of overall share of the global industrial absorbents market.

Major Drivers of Global Industrial Absorbents Market Mentioned in the Study

Demand to Reduce Environmental Pollutants

Due to growing industrializations, the pollution levels across the globe have spiked significantly in recent years. This rise in the level has created alarming situations in countries like U.S. and China. India being a developing economy is extensively welcoming new industries. However, these industries are increasing the risk of elevated pollution with the growing number of industries coupled with vehicles on the road. Due to these alarming situations, the demand for effective industrial absorbents has skyrocketed in recent years. Owing to these demands, the global industrial absorbents market shall experience massive momentum in coming years between 2019 and 2027.

Stringent Government Policies to Propel the Growth

Since, the pollution level are exceeding beyond controllable limits, the governments have made it mandatory for the industries to implement effective absorbents in their facilities. This is also a crucial factor that is propelling the growth of global industrial absorbents market during the tenure of 2019 to 2027. Additionally, several non-governmental organizations are constantly stimulating the demand for industrial absorbents around factories and refineries. This shall also propel the growth of global industrial absorbents market during the estimated time frame, says the report by Transparency Market Research.

Global Industrial Absorbents Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of value and volume, North America constituted a major share of the global industrial absorbents market in 2018, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. The presence of key manufacturers of industrial absorbents and availability of raw materials are expected to boost the market in North America in the next few years. The U.S. led the industrial absorbents market in North America, holding more than 66% of the market share in 2018. The market share of the country is expected to increase by 1% by 2027.

Competitive Analysis

The global industrial absorbents market is highly competitive and moderately fragmented. This nature of the market is the result of the presence of a handful of prominent players that are dominating the dynamics of the market. However, due to this scenario, the new players might find it difficult to enter the global industrial absorbents market.

Therefore, these players are indulging in strategies such as mergers and collaborations to acquire adequate resources that can help them gain sustainability in the global industrial absorbents market.

The global industrial absorbents market is segmented on the basis of:

Industrial Absorbents Market by Material

Synthetic

Natural

Industrial Absorbents Market by Product

Oil-only

Universal

HAZMAT/Chemical

Industrial Absorbents Market by Product

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Food Processing

Others

Industrial Absorbents Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

