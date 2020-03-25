Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W8BW ISIN: GB00BGCC6189 Ticker-Symbol: GAME 
Stuttgart
25.03.20
09:15 Uhr
1,355 Euro
+0,185
+15,81 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GAN
GAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GAN PLC1,355+15,81 %