

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) announced the Anti-Monopoly Bureau in China has lifted the restrictive conditions on the joint establishment of ASE Technology Holding Co by Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. and Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.



Advanced Semiconductor Engineering and SPIL jointly announced on June 30, 2016 that both companies plan to establish ASE Technology Holding Co. The deal was conditionally approved by the Anti-Monopoly Bureau on November 24, 2017. The companies will be able to cooperate more closely after the restrictive conditions have been lifted.



