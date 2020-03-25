Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.03.2020 | 12:34
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 25

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 24-March-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue152.96p
INCLUDING current year revenue154.97p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
As at close of business on 24-March-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue58.09p
INCLUDING current year revenue59.09p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP21.27m
Borrowing Level:15%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---
© 2020 PR Newswire