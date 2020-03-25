

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch economy expanded at a steady pace in the fourth quarter, as initially estimated, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, the same rate as seen in the third quarter. This was in line with the initial estimate.



On an annual basis, GDP growth eased to 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter from 1.9 percent in the previous quarter. According to the initial estimate, GDP growth was 1.5 percent.



