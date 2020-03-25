Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 24-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 228.09p INCLUDING current year revenue 233.87p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 221.27p INCLUDING current year revenue 227.06p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---