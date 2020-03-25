Anzeige
PR Newswire
25.03.2020
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 24

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 24-March-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                       238.58p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                                     241.05p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                       238.59p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                                     241.05p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

