Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc:Interim Dividend 25-March-2020 / 11:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC INTERIM DIVIDEND The Company has today declared a third interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2019 to 30 April 2020. A third interim dividend of 2.40p (2.19p: 2018) per Ordinary share will be paid on 17 April 2020 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 3 April 2020, with an ex-dividend date of 2 April 2020. Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary 25 March 2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 54471 EQS News ID: 1006527 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2020 07:23 ET (11:23 GMT)