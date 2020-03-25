Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
25.03.2020 | 12:58
WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 25

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameCHRISTOPHER FENTON
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PDMRMANAGING DIRECTOR, INDUSTRIAL & TRANSPORT
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWINCANTON PLC
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionSHARES PURCHASED FOR THE PDMR LISTED ABOVE IN RESPECT OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES AND MATCHING SHARES, UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC APPROVED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN 2003
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Name(s)Price(s)Partnership Shares
Volume(s)		Matching Shares
Volume(s)
CHRISTOPHER FENTON£ 1.71p8822
d)Aggregated information











-Aggregated volume

TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED TO PDMR ON 20 MARCH 2020: 110

TOTAL CONSIDERATION: £150.57
e)Date of the transaction20 MARCH 2020
f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMARCOS HART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PDMRGROUP TRANSFORMATION & RISK DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWINCANTON PLC
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionSHARES PURCHASED FOR THE PDMR LISTED ABOVE IN RESPECT OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES AND MATCHING SHARES, UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC APPROVED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN 2003
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Name(s)Price(s)Partnership Shares
Volume(s)		Matching Shares
Volume(s)
MARCOS HART£ 1.71p8922
d)Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume

TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED TO PDMR ON 20 MARCH 2020: 111

TOTAL CONSIDERATION: £152.47
e)Date of the transaction20 MARCH 2020
f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET

For further information, please contact:

Lyn Colloff, Interim Company Secretary Tel: 01249 710 000

