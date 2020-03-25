KEYWORDS STUDIOS

Keywords has complied with FCA and FRC guidance to delay its FY19 audited results announcement, previously scheduled for 31 March 2020. A new date will be confirmed shortly. On COVID-19, management reports the business impact was minimal in the first two months of the year, with some short-term disruption in China affecting Keywords' five studios there, but these have now returned to near full production. This experience has been applied across the group. Keywords has seen an increase in demand for services, as existing and new clients re-appraise production, with management hoping to benefit from this pent-up demand once its operating environment normalises. The group has adequate liquidity but has taken steps to preserve cash, with net debt of €18m (0.4x net debt/adj EBITDA) and total undrawn facilities of €122m at 31 December 2019.

