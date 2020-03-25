CHRO with global experience to be a key member of Ceridian's leadership team

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX: CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) technology company, today announced that Susan Tohyama joined Ceridian as Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective March 23, 2020.

"Susan is a highly-accomplished and inclusive CHRO, with a proven track record of driving organizational transformation with some of the world's top brands," said Leagh Turner, President and Chief Operating Officer, Ceridian. "She is a strategic leader, who brings a global perspective and deep human resource expertise to the role. Her leadership will be invaluable to Ceridian and our customers as we continue to dominate the Intelligent HCM space globally."

Ms. Tohyama comes to Ceridian from Vice Media, where she has served as Chief Human Resources Officer since 2017. Prior to that, she was with the National Basketball Association in New York and in Hong Kong, and she has also worked for Disney and Starbucks in Asia. A graduate of Western University in London, Ontario, she will be based in Toronto.

"Ceridian has an amazing people and performance-based culture, and I am thrilled to be here," said Susan Tohyama. "With a growing customer and employee base, and ambitious plans to continue extending the Dayforce solution in more countries, I want to help lead this incredible growth story."

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

