MCTC Holdings, Inc: MCTC Announces EZ Hemp Infusions - Water Soluble Beverage Infusion Technology - 100% Water Soluble Ultra-Low Dose Cannabinoids

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, today announces a revolutionary new class of hemp extract infusion technologies designed to make hemp infusions simple for both small and large beverage manufacturers. The product line, which the Company is calling EZ Hemp Infusions, is based on patented and patent pending 100% water-soluble technology enabling ultra-low doses to hemp extracts and cannabinoids to be utilized. No chemicals, surfactants, emulsifiers or other chemical agents are utilized, enabling manufacturers to maintain 100% clean labels.

The key to the performance of EZ Hemp Infusions centers on the true water solubility, which allows for the use of very small doses of hemp extracts. In fact, the amount of hemp extracts utilized are so minuscule that a beverage infused with the technology will test below detectable levels. This potentially provides significant flexibility for manufacturers relative to regulatory oversight and product labeling.

"The days of beverage manufacturers struggling with high dose hemp extracts and cannabinoids infusion technologies are over," commented CEO Arman Tabatabaei. "Manufacturers do not need to add dozens of milligrams of cannabinoids to beverage and struggle with all of the chemicals that are required to stabilize the infusions. With EZ Hemp Infusions, manufacturers can now simply add our 100% water-soluble products to beverages while still being able to print a clean label that contains no chemicals, surfactants or emulsifiers."

MCTC believes consumers will not continue to purchase hemp extract foods or beverages unless they are able to feel some real benefit. Utilizing patent pending combinations of true water soluble hemp extracts, cannabinoids, and natural terpenes, EZ Hemp infusions may provide the consumer with a sense of relaxation and wellbeing not provided by other hemp extract products. EZ Hemp infusion is also being utilized in the Company's Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee and in its soon to be released Hemp You Can Feel™ all-natural cocktail mixers.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, "At a time when beverage and food companies seek to offer hemp extract beverages but are unsure of the regulatory framework, EZ Hemp Infusion is a new alternative. We believe we are the only manufacturer of a truly water-soluble solution that enables a clean product label. We plan to begin offering this unique technology over the next few weeks and have begun several product design trials."

The Company has recently filed patents on six different technologies on cannabinoids, hemp extracts and delivery systems. MCTC is currently working with patent counsel to protect various other aspects of its other new technologies and plans additional patent filings over the coming months.

MCTC has completed Phase One of its Project Varin, a program designed to develop delivery systems and uses for THC-V. The Company is now moving into its second phase of research. The primary Phase One goal of producing highly loaded THC-V nanoscale fibers was achieved as was the secondary goal of initial investigation of pH sensitivity issues. Company researchers are now focused on organizing what is believed to be the industry's first animal study specifically focused on determining if the administration of THC-V leads to appetite suppression and/or weight loss.

MCTC Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a: Cannabis Global) is a Delaware registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global, Inc. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

