Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. and Where's Weed enter into General Partnership Agreement

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis technology platform, announced today that it has entered into a General Partnership Agreement to cross sell services with Where's Weed.

Leafbuyer and Where's Weed have entered into an agreement to offer a best-in-class, comprehensive solution for the cannabis industry. The combined platforms reach over 10 million cannabis consumers nationwide through website portals.

Started by a team of technology experts in 2011, Where's Weed has a customer base that extends into eight major markets. Where's Weed has been a leader in pre-ordering and delivery technology for several years. This partnership will offer cannabis businesses complete access to both online listing platforms, order ahead and delivery technology, and the most robust texting and loyalty solution in the industry. Leafbuyer and Where's Weed are fully integrated with most major POS systems which creates a seamless flow from the point of acquisition to an actual purchase.

"Our companies have similarities, but this partnership allows each company to build off the other's strengths. It also provides a truly one-stop-shop for acquiring and retaining customers, with the convenience of online ordering for consumers," stated Mark Breen, COO of Leafbuyer.

"With COVID-19 completely changing the way the cannabis industry operates, this partnership is a great business decision for both organizations," stated Tyler Bartholomew, CEO of Where's Weed. "The combination of our state-of-the-art pre-order and delivery system with Leafbuyer's robust texting and loyalty platform creates a complete solution for all clients."

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive technology and communication software providers for the cannabis industry. Leafbuyer.com is an all-inclusive online resource for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group.

About Where's Weed

Where's Weed is a leading technology provider in the cannabis industry. Where's Weed specializes in connecting users with high purchase intent to local businesses in their area with the best available products and deals. For businesses, they offer a large number of tools to help track performance and ROI in real-time, including call tracking, detailed visitor breakdowns, online pre-ordering, and more. Where's Weed was founded in 2011 by technology specialists with a passion for the marijuana industry and helping business owners more efficiently run their advertising platforms.

Learn more at WheresWeed.com

