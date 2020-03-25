Questionmark, the leading provider of enterprise-grade assessment software, is now offering Questionmark Thinking Skills by Cambridge Assessment, a world-class critical thinking and problem-solving skills assessment. This is the first part of a new offer from Questionmark, in which they will provide the content as well as the platform for assessment.

Unlike more general verbal and numerical reasoning tests, Questionmark Thinking Skills specifically and effectively measures critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. This assessment enables organizations and universities to identify and select staff and students with the highest potential. It also helps to differentiate between similar candidates and to make fair and informed decisions. With transparent and fair testing, the assessment creates a level-playing field and gives candidates an equal chance to show their potential.

Questionmark is the first external platform chosen to deliver Thinking Skills questions from Cambridge Assessment.

John Kleeman, Questionmark Executive Director and Founder said "critical thinking and problem-solving skills are essential workplace skills. We are pleased to provide a world leading test to help organizations who want to recruit or develop people with these skills."

Identifying good critical thinking and problem-solving skills is important for selecting people who will succeed where those skills are needed most, at work and university graduate recruitment. Therefore, it is important that organizations implement these at the right time in the decision-making process, such as university graduate recruitment.

Andy Chamberlain, Head of Cambridge Assessment Admissions Testing said: "Skills such as critical thinking and problem solving have become fundamental to success both in higher education and in the workplace and we're seeing increasing demand for high quality tools to evaluate these thinking skills. Our collaboration with Questionmark will help even more organizations to benefit from these tests, particularly as part of their selection criteria in recruiting people with the very highest potential."

Founded over 30 years ago, Questionmark works with organizations including Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 businesses, governments, academic and public sector organizations worldwide. Learn more about Questionmark's new offer HERE.

About Questionmark

Questionmark provides a secure enterprise-grade assessment platform and professional services to leading organizations around the world, delivered with care and unequalled expertise. Its full-service online assessment tool and professional services help customers to improve their performance and meet their compliance requirements. Questionmark enables organizations to unlock their potential by delivering assessments which are valid, reliable, fair and defensible.

Questionmark offers secure powerful integration with other LMS, LRS and proctoring services making it easy to bring everything together in one place. Questionmark's cloud-based assessment management platform offer rapid deployment, scalability for high-volume test delivery, 24/7 support, and the peace-of-mind of secure, audited U.S. and European-based data centers.

About Cambridge Assessment

Cambridge Assessment, part of the University of Cambridge, is a leading expert in international education and assessment. It has an unrivalled depth of experience in national education systems, international education, English language learning and admissions testing.

Cambridge Assessment offers research-based admissions tests that connects universities, governments and employers to applicants from around the world. Providing a fair measure of skills, their admissions tests help organizations make accurate decisions when selecting applicants with the potential to succeed.

