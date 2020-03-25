CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. Commences Trading on The Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (formerly KYC Technology Inc.) (the "Corporation" or "CanaFarma") is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the Deutsche Börse (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) in Frankfurt, Germany.

The Deutsche Börse is the 9th largest stock market in the world, with a market capitalization of $2,339 billion[1]. Last year, it facilitated 1.947 million contracts (as reported in the 2019 Deutsche Börse Annual Report).

David Lonsdale, CEO of CanaFarma commented: "We are very pleased to expand our trading base to include one of the most important stock markets in Europe. CanaFarma is fortunate to have investors from all around the world and we expect the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to be a convenient trading market for many of our investors."

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma Hemp is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the listing of the Corporation's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

[1] See Lexington Law, January 2nd 2020, 60 Stock Market Statistics and Facts for 2020. SOURCE: CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

