Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will change. The change will be valid as of March 26, 2020. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Current Long Name / Long Symbol New Long Name / Long Symbol -------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG5Y2B35 BEAR EURSE X10 AVA 2 BEAR EURSEK X10 AVA 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG61FQ98 BULL EURSE X10 AVA 2 BULL EURSEK X10 AVA 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG61CY67 BULL EURSE X15 AVA 3 BULL EURSEK X15 AVA 3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG61FR06 BULL USDSE X10 AVA 2 BULL USDSEK X10 AVA 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB