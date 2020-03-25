Golden Birch Resources Inc.: Golden Birch Outlines Recent Discovery at Keveri Project, called "Waki" Waki Located 1 km East of Omu

Waki Exhibits Characteristics of Tier 1 Porphyry Cu-Au Deposit

TIMMINS, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / Golden Birch Resources Inc. (CSE:GBRX) ("Golden Birch" or the "Company") is pleased to provide detailed information on its recently discovered Waki Prospect (called "Waki") located east of the Omu Prospect.

Highlights:

Initial discovery of the Waki Prospect made by Golden Birch geologists in May 2019

Reconnaissance exploration by Golden Birch geologists yields visual copper mineralisation in float and outcrop 1 kilometre ("km") east of Omu Prospect

Exploration results yield anomalous copper and gold, with best results to date from separate outcrops being 0.34% Cu and 15.5 g/t Au and 4.9% Cu and 0.05 g/t Au

Assay values from selective rock float samples in drainages associated with Waki Prospect area yields values as high as 6.8% Cu and 15.45 g/t Au from separate samples

from separate samples Exploration at Waki is at an early stage and assay values from in situ outcrop and float samples are selective in nature and therefore not representative of the overall target at Waki. Further work is required before a representative grade for copper and gold can be determined for the Waki Prospect

outcrop and float samples are selective in nature and therefore not representative of the overall target at Waki. Further work is required before a representative grade for copper and gold can be determined for the Waki Prospect Waki Prospect has yielded anomalous copper and gold mineralisation in multiple in situ outcrops and selective float samples over an area of approximately 1.0 km north-south by 0.8 to 1.0 km east-west

outcrops and selective float samples over an area of approximately 1.0 km north-south by 0.8 to 1.0 km east-west Wide spaced, reconnaissance soil survey yields anomalous and coincident copper (Cu), gold (Au) and molybdenum (Mo) values over a 400 metre ("m") to 600 m north-south by 800 m to 1000 m east-west area

The Cu-Au-Mo anomalies are coincident with an airborne magnetic "high" anomaly

Alan Martin, President of Golden Birch states, "I am excited that our exploration team discovered a new prospect in our 2019 exploration program which has the potential to deliver new drill targets at the Keveri Project. When we signed the option agreement with the vendor in 2018, there was no geological information on the Waki Prospect. A common feature for some porphyry copper deposits is that they occur in clusters. It is exciting for the Keveri Project to now host two prospects being Omu and Waki with characteristics of Tier-1 porphyry copper - gold deposits".

Exploration Completed at Waki

Geological Mapping:

In April 2019, an altered and mineralised rock float sample was discovered by a Golden Birch geologist east of Waki creek. The rock float yielded a value of 3.88% Cu, 0.049 g/t Au and 4.7 g/t Ag (Photo 1). Subsequent to this initial discovery, reconnaissance geological prospecting and mapping was carried out east of Waki creek to trace the source of the mineralized rock float. This initial prospecting work revealed copper mineralization, both in rock floats and outcrops, hosted mostly in intrusive rocks. As a result, a program of detailed geological mapping was initiated at Waki Prospect.

The Waki Prospect is located approximately 1000 m east of the Omu Prospect (Figure 1). An initial 1:5000 scale geologic mapping program was completed at the Waki Prospect which generated geological data and interpretive maps. This work was followed up by a more detailed 1:1000 geologic mapping program from late April to June 2019. Additional 1:1000 scale geologic mapping is warranted at the Waki Prospect.

Figure 1: Copper-gold targets within the Keveri Project being explored by Golden Birch. The recently discovered Waki prospect by Golden Birch geologists is located approximately 1000 m east of the flagship Omu Prospect.

A total of 71 rock samples were obtained from the Waki Prospect for analytical and petrological investigations during the initial geologic mapping campaign. Geologic mapping to date at the Waki Prospect has confirmed strongly fractured porphyry-style intrusive rocks, hydrothermal alteration as characterised by porphyry deposits being chlorite, epidote and secondary hydrothermal magnetite with phyllic (quartz+sericite+pyrite) overprint. Some of the samples from creeks and outcrops display visible supergene-hypogene copper mineralization (chalcopyrite and malachite).

Results of the geological mapping are illustrated in Figure 2. Below are photos of select rock samples from in situ outcrop and float samples collected from the Waki Prospect by the Company. The location of these samples are illustrated in Appendix 1.

Photo 1: Selective rock float sample of oxidized and brecciated dioritic intrusive rock with finely disseminated pyrite + chalcopyrite and strong malachite coatings.

Photo 2: Selective rock sample from an outcrop of quartz veins hosted by chlorite + sericite microdiorite with pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization.

Photo 3: Selective rock float sample of brecciated quartz vein with fragments of diorite and fine disseminations of pyrite, chalcopyrite and (very fine-grained) molybdenite.

Photo 4: Selective rock float sample of gossanous quartz vein with abundant chalcopyrite hosted in chlorite -sericite - silica altered diorite.

Photo 5: Selective rock float sample of brecciated gossanous chlorite + sericite altered diorite with disseminations and blebs of chalcopyrite.

Photo 6: Selective rock float sample of quartz vein breccia with coarse chalcopyrite blebs and malachite coatings hosted in fine-grained chlorite - sericite altered basalt.

Photo 7: Selective rock sample from in situ outcrop of quartz vein hosted by chlorite + magnetite altered diorite. Finely disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite.

Photo 8: Selective rock sample from in situ outcrop of quartz - epidote - chalcopyrite vein hosted by clay - chlorite - sericite -hematite altered diorite. Fine chalcopyrite and pyrite.

Photo 9: Selective rock sample from in situ outcrop of quartz - epidote - chalcopyrite vein hosted by clay - chlorite - sericite altered diorite with malachite coatings.

Photo 10: Selective rock float sample of microdiorite with malachite present as surface coatings and in fractures that also contain fine chalcopyrite.

The following descriptions are for rock samples as illustrated by Photos No. 1-10 above, and for a further 10 rock samples below all of which are located on the map in Appendix 1:

Photo 1 (109014): Selective rock float sample of oxidized and brecciated dioritic intrusive rock with finely disseminated pyrite + chalcopyrite and strong malachite coatings

Photo 2 (109080): Selective rock sample from an outcrop of quartz veins hosted by chlorite + sericite microdiorite with pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization

Photo 3 (109257): Selective rock float sample of brecciated quartz vein with fragments of diorite and fine disseminations of pyrite, chalcopyrite and (very fine-grained) molybdenite

Photo 4 (109260): Selective rock float sample of gossanous quartz vein with abundant chalcopyrite hosted in chlorite -sericite - silica altered diorite

Photo 5 (109265): Selective rock float sample of brecciated gossanous chlorite + sericite altered diorite with disseminations and blebs of chalcopyrite

Photo 6 (109269): Selective rock float sample of quartz vein breccia with coarse chalcopyrite blebs and malachite coatings hosted in fine-grained chlorite - sericite altered basalt

Photo 7 (109272): Selective rock sample from in situ outcrop of quartz vein hosted by chlorite + magnetite altered diorite. Finely disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite

outcrop of quartz vein hosted by chlorite + magnetite altered diorite. Finely disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite Photo 8 (109019): Selective rock sample from in situ outcrop of quartz - epidote - chalcopyrite vein hosted by clay - chlorite - sericite -hematite altered diorite. Fine chalcopyrite and pyrite

outcrop of quartz - epidote - chalcopyrite vein hosted by clay - chlorite - sericite -hematite altered diorite. Fine chalcopyrite and pyrite Photo 9 (109020): Selective rock sample from in situ outcrop of quartz - epidote - chalcopyrite vein hosted by clay - chlorite - sericite altered diorite with malachite coatings

outcrop of quartz - epidote - chalcopyrite vein hosted by clay - chlorite - sericite altered diorite with malachite coatings Photo 10 (109054): Selective rock float sample of microdiorite with malachite present as surface coatings and in fractures that also contain fine chalcopyrite

109053: Selective rock float sample of strongly oxidized microdiorite with 10-15% disseminated pyrite and rare chalcopyrite

109072: Selective rock sample from outcrop of quartz + epidote with disseminations of fine pyrite + chalcopyrite hosted in chlorite - altered diorite

109261: Selective rock float sample of gossanous quartz-sulphide veining and pyrite + chalcopyrite disseminations hosted by chlorite + sericite diorite

109263: Selective rock sample from outcrop of gossanous quartz vein with pyrite + chalcopyrite disseminations hosted by chlorite + sericite + epidote diorite

109264: Selective rock float sample of brecciated gossanous quartz vein with strong chalcopyrite disseminations hosted by chlorite + sericite altered microdiorite

109268: Selective rock sample from outcrop of weak chlorite - altered fine-grained intrusive with disseminated sulphides

109270: Selective rock sample from outcrop of quartz + pyrite + chalcopyrite in chlorite - magnetite - sericite altered diorite

109274: Selective rock float sample of quartz breccia vein with pyrite + chalcopyrite in diorite

109277: Selective rock sample from a sub-crop of carbonate vein breccia hosted by chlorite + sericite + magnetite altered diorite with disseminated pyrite

109278: Selected rock sample from an outcrop of strong chlorite + sericite + magnetite altered diorite with disseminated pyrite

Geochemical Sampling:

A wide-spaced, grid-based soil sampling survey was carried out using a hand auger drill at the Waki Prospect in June 2019 concurrent with the reconnaissance geological mapping program. The soil sampling program consisted of a grid with line spacing of 200 m and soil samples collected at 100 m intervals along these lines. Additional infill sampling to provide more detail between these lines may be carried out as follow-up exploration. Further soil sampling may be carried out southeast to cover areas with dioritic intrusive rocks and numerous mineralized copper rock floats in creeks. A total of 92 soil samples were collected during the soil sampling program. The geochemical results at Waki yielded an approximate footprint being 1000 m x 750 m with values of 140 to 212 ppm Cu, 7 to 17 ppb Au and 0.2-1.01 ppm Mo. The Cu and Au values are both coincident in the mapped diorite-basalt and limestone lithologies. These values are also coincident with favourable mapped intrusions strongly associated with porphyry-style hydrothermal alteration, supergene and hypogene copper mineralization and the presence of an airborne magnetic ("high") anomaly.

Figure 1 above illustrates the copper, gold and molybdenum values in soil samples collected from Waki Prospect and their coincidence with the airborne magnetic anomaly as depicted by the 25 m relative level ("RL") contour.

Figure 2: Summary of Waki Prospect Map with Geological Mapping (illustrating areas of alteration), soil geochemical sampling and selective rock chip sampling from both in situ outcrop and float samples.

Geophysical Interpretation of Airborne Magnetic Survey

In November 2010, an airborne magnetic survey was carried out for Papuan Precious Metals ("PPM") by Fugro Airborne Surveys Pty Ltd ("Fugro"), with 200 m line spacing and 60 m flight height. A number of total magnetic intensity ("TMI") anomalies were revealed during this survey. One such anomaly is at the Waki Prospect, as illustrated by the stacked images in Figures 2 and 3. Waki creek is at an elevation of approximately 625 m RL while the top of Waki ridge is at approximately 825 m RL. The stacked images illustrate the Waki Prospect airborne magnetic anomaly at a range of elevations from 525 m RL (approximately 100 m below the Waki creek) to at least 600 m below the surface of Waki creek in the 25 m RL in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Stacked images of airborne magnetic survey (completed by Fugro for PPM) with orange contour illustrating Waki Prospect airborne magnetic anomaly at 25 m RL which is approximately 800 m below the top of the ridge at Waki Prospect. Note that PPM does not have any interest in the option agreement between the Company and Papuan Minerals Pty Ltd (the "Vendor") dated August 24, 2018 or the exploration licenses that make up the Keveri Project.

Figure 4: Stacked images of airborne magnetic survey (completed by Fugro in 2010) with orange contour illustrating Waki airborne magnetic anomaly at 25 m RL superimposed at different depths.

Figure 5: The airborne magnetic "high" anomaly at approximately 25m RL and the location of the Cu-Au and Mo soil anomalies and the location of the rock samples collected from outcrop and float. Note that the airborne magnetic image is at an RL of 25 m, indicating that its depth at this level is approximately 600 m below the surface at Waki creek. This demonstrates the large target potential at Waki Prospect.

Forward Exploration Program Planned for Waki Prospect

Future exploration at the Waki Prospect is designed to carry out the following exploration:

Continue detailed geologic mapping to identify areas of alteration and areas of mineralisation In-fill soil sampling at 100 m line spacing and continue soil sampling to the southeast to cover anomalies that are not fully closed off Additional collection of rock samples both from outcrop and float. Petrological investigation of selective rock samples Geophysical surveys; ground magnetic surveying to enhance the historic airborne magnetic data. Subject to the results of ground magnetic data and alteration mapping an induced polarization ("IP") survey may be warranted. The acquired data will aid in the compilation of 3-D geophysical models to assist with future drill hole targeting. Identify suitable drill targets

Qualified Person

Mr. Ian Taylor, MAusIMM(CP), a consultant to the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the applicable contents of this news release.

About Golden Birch Resources Inc.

Golden Birch Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing quality mineral properties in Papua New Guinea. Core values for the Company are respect for the Community, the Landowners, the environment and operating a safe workplace for its employees. The Company is also committed to best practise standards of Corporate Governance.

Appendix 1: Selected Rock Samples, Waki Prospect

Figure 6: Waki Prospect with selected rock samples from in situ outcrop and float samples. Given the early stage of the Waki Prospect, these rock sample results represent only selected sampling and are therefore not representative of the entire Waki Prospect. Further exploration work is required included drilling before a representative grade of copper and gold can be determined for the Waki Prospect.

Table 1: Waki Rock Samples with Cu and Au Values

Sample (#) UTM_East UTM_North Type Cu (%) Au (g/t) 109013 699214 8904156 Outcrop 1.02 0.02 109014 699191 8904138 Float 3.88 0.05 109019 699831 8903835 Outcrop 1.39 0.01 109020 699832 8903837 Outcrop 1.20 0.01 109053 699683 8903959 Float 0.00 0.47 109054 699111 8904144 Float 1.32 0.01 109072 700355 8903402 Outcrop 0.16 0.46 109080 700589 8903583 Outcrop 0.34 15.5 109252 700635 8903403 Outcrop 4.91 0.05 109253 700636 8903417 Float 0.428 0.005 109257 700246 8903287 Float 0.82 15.45 109259 700660 8903392 Float 3.23 1.25 109260 700711 8903414 Float 3.39 1.35 109261 700728 8903407 Float 0.88 0.01 109262 700788 8903399 Float 0.945 0.021 109263 700794 8903405 Outcrop 0.21 0.007 109264 700800 8903410 Float 3.87 0.14 109265 700887 8903433 Float 6.81 0.34 109268 700925 8903398 Outcrop 0.03 0.31 109269 701044 8903400 Float 1.85 0.61 109270 700807 8903408 Outcrop 0.167 0.026 109271 700801 8903409 Outcrop 0.053 0.008 109272 700836 8903431 Outcrop 0.414 0.027 109274 700726 8903586 Float 0.4 0.079 109277 700625 8903568 Subcrop 0.022 0.008 109278 700619 8903566 Outcrop 0.051 0.017





Figure 7: Stacked geophysical images with the data sourced from the airborne geophysical survey carried out by Fugro in late 2010. Orange contour is the airborne magnetic image as it appears at an RL of 25 m depth being a depth of approximately 600 metres below the surface at Waki creek.

