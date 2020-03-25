Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868284 ISIN: US7043261079 Ticker-Symbol: PCX 
Tradegate
25.03.20
13:37 Uhr
56,50 Euro
+0,63
+1,13 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PAYCHEX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAYCHEX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,94
56,04
14:15
55,00
56,50
13:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PAYCHEX
PAYCHEX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PAYCHEX INC56,50+1,13 %