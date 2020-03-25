

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $354.5M, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $324.6M, or $0.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $351.2M or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $1.14 billion from $1.07 billion last year.



Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $351.2M. vs. $322.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q3): $1.14 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.



