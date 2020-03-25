AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAU) AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2020 / 13:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 24/03/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.7877 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33500 CODE: PRAU ISIN: LU2089238468 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAU Sequence No.: 54481 EQS News ID: 1006597 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2020 08:21 ET (12:21 GMT)