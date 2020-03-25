Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on Ergomed (ERGO) 25-March-2020 / 12:43 GMT/BST London, UK, 25 March 2019 Edison issues initiation on Ergomed (ERGO) We are initiating coverage on specialist pharmaceutical services provider Ergomed. We believe it should prove relatively resilient during the COVID-19 crisis and has the fundamentals in place to execute its growth strategy. Ergomed announced impressive audited numbers for FY19, with revenue up 26% to GBP68.3m and EBITDA up 5.5x to GBP12.5m. The FY19 announcement is effectively Ergomed's fourth profit upgrade for FY19 and a small beat on recently reset FY19 expectations. Ergomed trades at a discounted EV/EBITDA of 10.1x vs the contract research outsourcing (CRO) sector average of 11.5x (FY20). We value Ergomed at GBP186m or 399p/share. Ergomed's strong organic growth is benefiting from a clear strategic focus on high growth pharma sectors, margin control and order book growth (up 15% to GBP125m in FY19, giving 90% visibility to 2020). We value Ergomed on an EV/EBITDA multiple based on our FY20 forecasts using a FY20e sector average ratio of 11.5x. We believe Ergomed's strengthened management, focus on growing segments (oncology, orphan drugs and pharmacovigilance) and potential resilience in responding to the coronavirus crisis support our valuation. Click here [1] to view the full report. Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website [3]. About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information please contact Edison: Dr Jonas Peciulis, +44 (0)20 3077 5728 Dr Susie Jana, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [5] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [6] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [7] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [8] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1006621 25-March-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9d4df8d118c9532a58e6fdd6592bab2e&application_id=1006621&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=1006621&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d62d350e44141e01d1766d8ed0b3f95&application_id=1006621&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=1006621&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=1006621&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=1006621&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=1006621&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=1006621&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

