Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces the Expansion of its Health Division

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:TOMI), a strategic consulting company doing business in the Health, Entertainment and Technology sectors is proud to announce that we have initiated, under our health division, the ability to provide large volumes of medical protective gear to local government agencies, businesses and health industries in the private sector.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc., wholly-owned subsidiary Global Health Services, LLC is working directly with several large-scale manufacturers to help provide the growing demand of N95 Rated Masks, KN95 Rated Masks, Surgical Masks, Medical Masks, Medical Suits, Medical Gloves, Medical Boots and Sanitizer to local government agencies, businesses and health industries in the private sector. The current production volume is millions of units per week on all items. Because of the great concern around the COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Golden Triangle Ventures team has utilized some of its resources to assist and facilitate the supply side of these items. For more information and any inquiries on these products, please visit our website below or email Info@GoldenTriangleInc.com

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, "We are currently reaching out to various public and private healthcare providers, government agencies and businesses, indicating to them that we can help alleviate some of the high demand for these critical products amid the pandemic facing our great nation. The amount of interest we have received is overwhelming and we are honored to begin providing a solution to many companies and individuals that can benefit from our service."

Global Health Services, LLC aims to inspire hope and contribute to the worlds health and well-being by providing high quality, essential products and services at the most competitive price available in today's market. Our mission is to enhance the world we live in by giving solutions to a variety of different businesses in the health sector while maintaining the highest professional standard available.

Global Health Services Website: http://www.GTVglobalhealth.com/medical-supplies/

About Golden Triangle Ventures

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. or "GTV" is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment and Technology sectors. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. In addition, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this company aims to do business in.

Golden Triangle Ventures Website: http://www.GoldenTriangleInc.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc. does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

