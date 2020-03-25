Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JMMP ISIN: CA85913R2063 Ticker-Symbol: 2J9 
Tradegate
25.03.20
14:46 Uhr
0,500 Euro
+0,014
+2,88 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STEPPE GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STEPPE GOLD LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,478
0,510
15:21
0,484
0,505
15:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STEPPE GOLD
STEPPE GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STEPPE GOLD LTD0,500+2,88 %